Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,687,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ScanSource by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $913.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $704.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ScanSource news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,690.98. This trade represents a 33.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.