LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 646,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.65. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.53%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,378.46. This represents a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.