Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 822,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 371,437 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

