Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 176,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

