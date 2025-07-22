McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Trease Kristina Van sold 2,221 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $253,660.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,593.44. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,313 shares of company stock worth $2,005,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

