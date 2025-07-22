MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 750.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.