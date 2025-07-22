Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

