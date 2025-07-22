Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.
Shares of MCRI opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $113.88.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
