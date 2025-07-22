Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCRI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $113.88.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.