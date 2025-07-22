MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Major Shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan Sells 34,959 Shares of Stock

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 34,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $26,219.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,813,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,360,212. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gary Eugene Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 89,265 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $66,948.75.

On Thursday, July 17th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 363 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $294.03.

On Monday, July 7th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 26,969 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $18,069.23.

On Monday, June 23rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 76,711 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $42,191.05.

On Friday, June 20th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 21,470 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $14,170.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 8,350 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $6,179.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,500 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $2,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,000 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,430.00.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

Shares of MSAI stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 349.52% and a negative return on equity of 175.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

