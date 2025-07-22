MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Major Shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan Sells 89,265 Shares

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 89,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $66,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,724,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,263.25. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gary Eugene Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 34,959 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $26,219.25.

On Thursday, July 17th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 363 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $294.03.

On Monday, July 7th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 26,969 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $18,069.23.

On Monday, June 23rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 76,711 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $42,191.05.

On Friday, June 20th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 21,470 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $14,170.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 8,350 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $6,179.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,500 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $2,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,000 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,430.00.

NASDAQ:MSAI opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

MultiSensor AI ( NASDAQ:MSAI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 349.52% and a negative return on equity of 175.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 130.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 49,014 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

