Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 336,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,896,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 260,464 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

