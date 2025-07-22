Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $985,000 Position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

