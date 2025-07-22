Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $748,000 in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WillScot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in WillScot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 330.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 26.28%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is 311.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

