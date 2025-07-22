Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,012 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

