Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.