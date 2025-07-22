Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in DaVita by 65.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DVA stock opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.76 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $148.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

