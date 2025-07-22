Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.