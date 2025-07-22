Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $587,248.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $1,023,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,392 shares of company stock worth $3,584,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

