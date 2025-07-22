Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

