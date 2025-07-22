Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after buying an additional 591,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stride by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 401,838 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 14,892.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,694,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Stride Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE LRN opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $162.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

