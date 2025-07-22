National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,322,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,967.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 464,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $23,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 551,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 340,712 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 467,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,367,000 after acquiring an additional 243,999 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

