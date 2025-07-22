Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of GMED stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.