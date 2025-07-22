New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 8,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.6918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

