New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 159,500 Shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Weibo worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Trading Down 1.0%

WB opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Weibo Corporation has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.21 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.41%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

