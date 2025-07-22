New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

