New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.47% of Easterly Government Properties worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price target (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

