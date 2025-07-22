New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 99,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $429,197.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,643,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,621.44. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.