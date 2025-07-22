New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.24 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $88.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. FBN Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $71,749.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,359. This trade represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,294. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

