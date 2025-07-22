New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 215.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of CSW Industrials worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total value of $294,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,733,908.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $62,574.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,967.53. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,109 shares of company stock worth $1,897,421. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSW opened at $283.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.69.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.