New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,713,000 after buying an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,687,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,686,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after buying an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,039,000 after buying an additional 289,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

