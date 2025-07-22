New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,241,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 268,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,459,000 after purchasing an additional 98,442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,072,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,500,000 after purchasing an additional 413,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,488,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

