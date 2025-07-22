New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

