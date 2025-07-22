New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,508 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6,291.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.