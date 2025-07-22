New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,508 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6,291.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.