New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,369 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,685,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,323,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,663,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,738,000 after buying an additional 237,587 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after buying an additional 451,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,188,000 after buying an additional 323,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,565,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,677,000 after buying an additional 200,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. This represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,819 shares of company stock worth $9,143,874 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

