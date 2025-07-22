New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $30,392.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 127,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,672.20. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

