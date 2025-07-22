New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,752,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $310.44 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.01 and a 12-month high of $405.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.50.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

