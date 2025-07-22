New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,277,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,412,000 after buying an additional 303,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after buying an additional 2,599,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 413,800 shares in the last quarter.

FYBR stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

