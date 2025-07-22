New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,277,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,412,000 after buying an additional 303,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after buying an additional 2,599,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 413,800 shares in the last quarter.
Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance
FYBR stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.