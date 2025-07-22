Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) & Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Financial Comparison

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 Waldencast 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential downside of 19.66%. Waldencast has a consensus target price of $5.11, suggesting a potential upside of 123.33%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $1.73 billion 0.24 -$146.59 million ($0.80) -10.70 Waldencast $273.87 million 1.02 -$42.44 million N/A N/A

Waldencast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises -2.30% 6.99% 3.25% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

