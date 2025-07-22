OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

NYSE OGE opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $46.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,311,000 after acquiring an additional 203,129 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,525,000 after acquiring an additional 364,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in OGE Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,573,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

