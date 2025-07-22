Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) VP Sells $154,375.00 in Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $154,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,222.75. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $63.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $886.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 97.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 204.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Further Reading

