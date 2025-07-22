Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

OMCL stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

