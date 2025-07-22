OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, July 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
