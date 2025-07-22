Oruka Therapeutics’ (ORKA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORKA. BTIG Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORKA opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $515.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.34. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,883,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,371,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,945,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

