Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $16.50 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Dan Petrozzo sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $255,792.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 96,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,781.70. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $330,654.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,683.90. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,907 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

