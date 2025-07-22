Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $218.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $225.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.76.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $181.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.29. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Paylocity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.