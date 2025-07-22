Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after buying an additional 440,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after buying an additional 1,624,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 156,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

