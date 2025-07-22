Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.8%

MD opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

