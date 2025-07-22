Pegasystems’ (PEGA) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.7%

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

PEGA opened at $51.34 on Monday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $56.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 35,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,582,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,793.20. The trade was a 45.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,062.40. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,530 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,676 over the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 139.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 50.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 159.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

