PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Major Shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd Purchases 17,565 Shares

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd purchased 17,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $56,734.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,360,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,402.08. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silvercape Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Silvercape Investments Ltd purchased 31,701 shares of PetMed Express stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $99,858.15.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Silvercape Investments Ltd purchased 2,817 shares of PetMed Express stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $9,070.74.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Silvercape Investments Ltd bought 7,401 shares of PetMed Express stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $29,233.95.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of 341.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PETS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 513,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares during the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

