Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 1,245 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $33,478.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 136,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,338.42. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $462,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 114,280 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

